Society Less than 1.000 newly infected According to the latest data, 901 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Serbia, out of 12.089 tested. Source: B92 Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 17:25 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

18 people died.



There are 98 patients on respirators, out of 3.311 hospitalized.



The Crisis Staff for combating coronavirus will meet on Friday at 3:30 PM, it has been confirmed in the Government of Serbia.



The Minister of Health, Zlatibor Lončar, said that a detailed analysis of the situation regarding the numbers of those infected with the coronavirus would be done at the session, on the basis of which, he says, further decisions will be made.



Immunologist, professor Dušan Popadić says that one can talk about collective immunity when 95% of the population is protected.



According to him, that is possible until the fall, but only if the immunization process is not slowed down.