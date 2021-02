Society Today 2.809 new COVID cases, 14 people died In the last 24 hours, another 2.809 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, while 14 people died. Source: B92 Sunday, February 28, 2021 | 15:33 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Giuseppe

The number of hospitalized persons is 3.912, of which 162 are on a respirator.



10.368 people were tested.



A total of 459.259 positive cases have been registered since the outbreak of the pandemic.



The mortality rate is 0.97 percent.