Society More than 3.200 newly infected, 15 people died In the last 24 hours, 3.210 new cases of coronavirus infection were discovered in Serbia, while 15 people died. Source: B92 Saturday, February 27, 2021 | 17:55 Tweet Share FOTO: Shutterstock/Dragan Mujan

There are currently 3.912 patients in hospital throughout Serbia, of which 160 are on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 12.561 people were tested.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 2.930.139 people have been tested, and 456.450 cases of infection have been confirmed.



A total of 4.429 people died, and the mortality rate was 0.97 percent. So far, 1.423.776 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Serbia, and as many as 511.242 have received both doses. Let us remind you, a member of the Crisis Staff, Darija Kisić Tepavčević, said that it was not enough that the measures were determined only for the weekend, but that they were only a warning.



"This is a warning to all of us - the virus is here, it is still ahead of us, as soon as we allow this much to be transmitted," she pointed out for Prva TV.