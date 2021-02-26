Society What awaits us for the weekend? The new sudden increase in the number of newly infected brings with it the fear of a new wave, and thus the reaction and tightening of measures. Source: B92 Friday, February 26, 2021 | 22:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

All catering facilities on the territory of Serbia will work tomorrow and the day after tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., regardless of whether or not they have a garden. After that, only delivery is allowed, so after 2 p.m., it is not possible to perform even a "counter service" in cafes and restaurants.



Also, as for the catering facilities in the ski centers, both independent and those within the hotel, serving food and drinks during the weekend will be allowed only outdoors - in the gardens. Counter service for facilities on the slopes is also only possible until 2 p.m. Facilities in the field of catering can deliver food and drinks 24 hours a day.



In fact, the emphasis in controlling compliance with this measure will be in the largest ski centers in Serbia, where frequent violations of the measures have been recorded.



Shopping malls, non-food stores, bookmakers, casinos, children's playrooms, gyms, fitness centers, football balloons and other sports for weekends will also be open from 6 to 1 p.m. Sports facilities that have pre-scheduled competitions will be available exclusively for those purposes after 2 p.m. Trade facilities, pharmacies, petrol stations, surgeries, dental surgeries, laboratories, theaters and veterinary clinics are facilities that retain their working hours and to which these restrictions do not apply.



Beauty and hairdressing salons, beauty salons, and facilities from the business of providing craft services can work on weekends from 6 to 20 hours.



Speaking about this reduction of working hours, member of the crisis staff, Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević, stated that it serves as a kind of warning and that the measures will be tightened if there is a need for that.



The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, stated today that the new, stricter measures, which envisage that the work of catering facilities will be shortened to 2 p.m. this weekend, were brought at the request of doctors.



He pointed out that in Serbia, unlike other European and world countries, despite the pandemic, life is normal and without lockdowns, and that our country has always struck a balance between protecting human health and the work of the economy.



Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić said that the medical part of the staff was in favor of closing all catering facilities during the weekend and the next five days, but that there was an argument, and that the Prime Minister's proposal to work until 2 p.m. was a compromise solution.



"From Monday, everything will be back to normal, so working hours will be until 8 p.m.," Vesić said.



The new session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for Monday, March 1, and it remains to be seen whether everything will return to the old one or whether the measures will be tightened.