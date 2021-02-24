Society "I'm not a Crisis Staff member, I'm a doctor from the red zone: December scenario?" Director of the COVID hospital in Batajnica, Tatjana Adžić Vukićević, stated that it seems that December will happen again, with 8.000 infected people per day. Source: Beta Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | 12:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/(AP Photo/David Goldman

"I am not a member of the Crisis Staff (for combating COVID-19), I am a doctor from the red zone from the start. And according to what I see, it seems that December will happen again", said Adzic Vukicevic for today's edition of the Danas newspaper. Asked what should be done now, she said: "We should close everything that can be closed!"



"Now it is pointless to think about the economy, there will be no one to treat people," Adzic Vukicevic warned.