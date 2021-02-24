Society 0

"I'm not a Crisis Staff member, I'm a doctor from the red zone: December scenario?"

Director of the COVID hospital in Batajnica, Tatjana Adžić Vukićević, stated that it seems that December will happen again, with 8.000 infected people per day.

Source: Beta
Share
Tanjug/(AP Photo/David Goldman
Tanjug/(AP Photo/David Goldman

"I am not a member of the Crisis Staff (for combating COVID-19), I am a doctor from the red zone from the start. And according to what I see, it seems that December will happen again", said Adzic Vukicevic for today's edition of the Danas newspaper. Asked what should be done now, she said: "We should close everything that can be closed!"

"Now it is pointless to think about the economy, there will be no one to treat people," Adzic Vukicevic warned.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Lockdown for the weekend?

The session of the Crisis Staff is scheduled for tomorrow, and it will discuss the current epidemiological situation in the country. Two potential scenarios.

Society Tuesday, February 23, 2021 13:27 Comments: 1
Foto: Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović
page 1 of 51 go to page