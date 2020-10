Society Serbia: 326 newly infected, two died According to the latest information, 326 newly infected people have been confirmed in Serbia, while two have died. Source: B92 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 14:17 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ wedmov

In the last 24 hours, 7.242 were tested, and a total of 1.249.106 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



441 people were hospitalized, and there are 25 people on the respirator.



The death rate in Serbia is 2.13 percent, and a total of 780 people have died so far.