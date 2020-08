Society In Serbia, 339 newly infected, eight people died According to the latest data, another 339 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, July 31, 2020 | 16:03 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Elias Rodriguez Ilustracija: Getty images/ Elias Rodriguez

Eight people died.



During the last 24 hours, 9.436 testers were performed.



There are currently 162 patients on a respirator.



Total number of people tested amounts to 668.984 with 25.552 confirmed cases.