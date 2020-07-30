Society The measures will be in effect for a long time; the situation is calming down VIDEO Latest daily bulletin records 321 new cases of coronavirus in Serbia, while seven died. Source: B92 Thursday, July 30, 2020 | 15:23 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

Seven people died.



8.804 people were tested during 24 hours.



There are currently 150 people on respirators.



A slight decrease in the number of patients compared to the previous day, commented Dr Darija Kisić Tepavčević.



"The total number of laboratory cases indicates a further downward trend, which shows us that we are on the right track, but right now we must respect all preventive measures in order to extinguish the epidemic," Kisic Tepavcevic said and added:



"There are still the most infected in Belgrade, then in Novi Sad, Kragujevac and Sabac. In general, even in those cities, there is a tendency of decrease in numbers. Today, the number has leapt in Aleksinac, so we will check what is happening, but all precautions have been taken compared to some previous periods ", Kisić Tepavčević stated.



"The measures will be there for a long time," she commented, explaining that we must also learn to live with the epidemic.



The list of permanent members of the Crisis Staff does not include Kisić Tepavčević, but a large number of ministers, and she was asked whether, for example, her vote is equal to the vote of politicians.



"We all give our contribution as much as we can, regardless of the formal-legal status, our word is equally heard. The decisions were almost always unanimous.



During June and July, there were 275 funerals in Novi Pazar, which is three times more than the previous year, the journalists stated, asking if that number was related to the coronavirus.



"Yes, it is the city with the highest rate of morality and lethality in relation to COVID-19, I am not exactly familiar with that, but such an analysis will be done for all regions of our country."