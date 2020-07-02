Society Situation is very serious, a large number of patients with a serious clinical picture In the last 24 hours, 290 patients with symptoms of COVID-19 were examined in the admission-triage center of the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Belgrade Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 2, 2020 | 14:30 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ NIKOLA ANDJIC/ nr

Another 150 patients are in two additional triage clinics, the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic, Goran Stevanovic, said today.



He said that the condition of 115 patients required hospital treatment, and 15 were admitted to the intensive care units of hospitals that are in the COVID system.



"These are mostly younger people between the ages of 30 and 50 who come to us with a serious clinical picture, chronic pneumonia. A smaller number have a milder clinical picture, which can be monitored on an outpatient basis and who can be in home self-isolation," Stevanovic said to the journalists in Belgrade.



As he says, it is characteristic that young people who do not have some chronic diseases, who have a severe clinical picture and end up in intensive care units, are becoming increasingly ill.



"Only at the Infectious Diseases Clinic, we had two deaths during the night," Stevanovic said.



He stated that the capacity of the Infectious Diseases Clinic is 95 percent full and that 10 to 15 patients are discharged every day, and that the same number is admitted to the hospital.



The fact that the last few days are crowded in front of the Infectious Diseases Clinic and that patients complain that they have to wait a long time, Stevanovic says that priority is given to patients who are life-threatening, and that those with a milder clinical picture have to wait.



"The situation is very serious. We have a large number of patients with a serious clinical picture, we have a growing number of patients who require various forms of ventilation. It is good that we now have lower mortality than at the beginning," Stevanovic concluded.