276 newly infected, three died

According to the latest information, another 276 newly infected people have been registered in Serbia, while three have died.

Ilustracija: Getty images/ Francois Nel
In the last 24 hours, 8.377 samples were tested, and a total of 401.240 since the beginning of the epidemic.

So far, a total of 14.564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered. ﻿

There are 42 patients on the respirator, while the number of active cases is 1.625.

Total number of deaths in Serbia since the beginning of the epidemic reached 277, the mortality rate being 1.90 percent.

