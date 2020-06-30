Cedomir Jovanovic is in the hospital, suffering from pneumonia
The president of the Liberal Democratic Party, Cedomir Jovanovic, has pneumonia and is currently in the hospital, B92.net has learned unofficiallySource: B92
According to the interlocutor of B92.net from the LDP, Jovanovic was admitted to the hospital last night, because he was in contact with a friend whose test for COVID-19 happened to be positive.
He felt the symptoms that could be associated with coronavirus last night, and the results of the test for COVID-19 are still awaited.