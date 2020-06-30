Society 0

Cedomir Jovanovic is in the hospital, suffering from pneumonia

The president of the Liberal Democratic Party, Cedomir Jovanovic, has pneumonia and is currently in the hospital, B92.net has learned unofficially

Source: B92
Share
FOTO TANJUG / TANJA VALIC
FOTO TANJUG / TANJA VALIC

According to the interlocutor of B92.net from the LDP, Jovanovic was admitted to the hospital last night, because he was in contact with a friend whose test for COVID-19 happened to be positive.

He felt the symptoms that could be associated with coronavirus last night, and the results of the test for COVID-19 are still awaited.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

Brnabic: It's not true VIDEO / PHOTO

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and the Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar visited the General Hospital in Novi Pazar in order to check on the situation in that city

Society Tuesday, June 30, 2020 14:07 Comments: 0
TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/bs
page 1 of 42 go to page