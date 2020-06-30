Society Cedomir Jovanovic is in the hospital, suffering from pneumonia The president of the Liberal Democratic Party, Cedomir Jovanovic, has pneumonia and is currently in the hospital, B92.net has learned unofficially Source: B92 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | 14:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / TANJA VALIC

According to the interlocutor of B92.net from the LDP, Jovanovic was admitted to the hospital last night, because he was in contact with a friend whose test for COVID-19 happened to be positive.



He felt the symptoms that could be associated with coronavirus last night, and the results of the test for COVID-19 are still awaited.