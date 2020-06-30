Society Brnabic: It's not true VIDEO / PHOTO Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and the Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar visited the General Hospital in Novi Pazar in order to check on the situation in that city Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | 14:07 Tweet Share TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ SLOBODAN MILJEVIC/bs

Prime Minister Brnabic and Minister Loncar talked with the director of the hospital, Meho Mahmutovic, addressing the citizens afterwards, and during the address, the shouts and whistles came from the crowd.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stated that it was misinformation that there was no equipment and medicines in Novi Pazar, on the contrary, that the General Hospital in that city was the best equipped in Serbia in terms of population, and appealed that the coronavirus should not be used for politicization.



"I am glad that the people who came to express protest and dissatisfaction are wearing masks. It is a proper message, like the message of democracy in society that we can all come and say what has been done and what we will do more, and that people who do not agree in any way with what has been done here, they say what they do not agree with", Brnabic said.



The Prime Minister thanked all health workers, primarily from Novi Pazar, who, she says, did their best in the fight against coronavirus, as well as health workers from Kragujevac, Kraljevo, "Batut" Institute...



The main problems at the beginning were that infected people appeared late, that we had an extremely fast leap in the number of cases in a few days and that we did not have a good separation of COVID and non-COVID hospital wards, and there were people who visited others in the 'red zones'", Brnabic said.



She pointed out it is not true that there was not enough equipment and that the respirators, which were delivered by President Aleksandar Vucic, allegedly did not work, as well as that there were no medicines, vitamins, and that people needed to provide medicines for themselves and buy what they needed.



"It is not true, there has always been equipment. The General Hospital in Novi Pazar, according to the number of inhabitants, is certainly the best equipped General and COVID Hospital in the whole of Serbia," Brnabic said.



She stated that she and her associates brought additional equipment today, to discuss what is still needed, and she will certainly see more people, nurses, technicians hired, along with two to three new ambulances for better connection between Tutin and Novi Pazar.



"Certainly, it is legitimate for someone to use this for political struggle and confrontations. I think that the coronavirus is challenging, difficult and complex enough, not only for Serbia, but for the whole world and that we do not need false news, misinformation and politicization, but our priority should be to support the health care system, workers and the sick in order to overcome the situation", Brnabic stated.



She added that coronavirus will stay with us, all over the world, until a vaccine is found. "Let's learn a lesson, put aside personal sympathy or dislike and let's work together," Prime Minister said.