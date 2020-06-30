Society Media report: Serbs will not be able to enter Greece via North Macedonia from July 1 As of July 1, the citizens of Serbia will still not be able to enter Greece via North Macedonia, "Vecernje novosti" states on its website. Source: Vecernje novosti Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | 10:43 Tweet Share EPA-EFE CHARIS AKRIVIADIS/ HANDOUT

According to their claims, the Evzoni border crossing will remain closed.



You will be able to enter Greece only with a completed form, 48 hours before entering the country. It will be necessary to enter basic information about the passenger and family members, who are traveling, where they are staying, whether someone has been abroad for the last 14 days, and it is obligatory to leave a phone number.﻿



When the form is filled in and sent, you should receive an email, confirming that the questionnaire has arrived, followed later with a confirmation containing a QR code. This code should be shown at the border, either on your mobile or you should print out the confirmation.