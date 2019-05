Society Author of "Serbs and Albanians Through Centuries" dies Dramatist and author Petrit Imami has passed way in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 30, 2019 | 15:34 Tweet Share (Samizdat)

Director of the Samizdat B92 publisher Veran Matic announce this on Thursday.

Imami was the author of the capital work, "Serbs and Albanians Through Centuries," which, Matic said, offers an opportunity to everyone to learn more about relations between Serb and Albanians from when they first crossed paths, to today.