Society Serbian footballer donates EUR 70,000 to sick child The father of a Serbian child suffering from cancer has revealed who donated the EUR 70,000 necessary for the boy to receive medical treatment abroad. Source: TV Centar Friday, September 21, 2018 | 16:53 Tweet Share (screen capture)

Aleksandar Todorovic said the previously anonymous donor was Serbia and Manchester United footballer Nemanja Matic.

The child, 4-year-old Dusan Todorovic, is now is Barcelona, where he is expected to start therapy for recurrence of malignant adrenal gland tumor - neuroblastoma.



The father said that the situation was "far from being ideal" - but that the boy was "certainly in good hands."



The Todorovic family, who come from the town of Svilajnac, on Friday sent a message to a local broadcaster, TV Centar, informing the public about the child's condition, and thanking everyone who donated money to help send him abroad for treatment.