Society Man makes cuts to his own neck at Belgrade airport A man who reportedly attempted to cut his own neck with a broken bottle was on Monday treated in the Clinical Center of Serbia's Emergency Center in Belgrade. Izvor: Tanjug Monday, January 22, 2018 | 16:24

(Tanjug, file)

The incident happened at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla international airport.

The Emergency Center's spokeswoman Nada Macura said that the patient had "minor injuries, cuts to his neck."



According to media reports, the man was sitting in a cafe with another person "when he suddenly smashed a bottle and cut himself on the neck."