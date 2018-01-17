Society Citizens, opposition leaders pay tribute to Ivanovic Citizens gathered late on Tuesday in several towns across Serbia to pay homage to the slain leader of the GI SDP Oliver Ivanovic. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 17, 2018 | 10:36 Tweet (Filip Vidojevic)

Ivanovic, a Serb politician in northern Kosovo, was gunned down by unknown perpetrators in front of his office in northern Kosovska Mitrovica early on Tuesday.

Opposition leaders, including Dragan Sutanovac, Boris Tadic, Zoran Zivkovic, Marinika Tepic, Vuk Jeremic, Sanda Raskovic-Ivic, Dijana Vukomanovic, and Dragan Djilas gathered in Belgrade in front of St. Sava's Temple.



Other public figures were among the citizens who paid their respects.



In Nis, opposition leaders also joined the citizens who lighted candles in a local Orthodox church.

Similar gatherings were held in churches in Novi Sad and Leskovac, where the police presence was noticeable.



The gatherings were organized on social networks, where messages, among other things, urged "light being stronger than darkness," and cited the slogan Ivanovic's party used in the campaign for local elections in Kosovo last fall, "There's more of us, after all."