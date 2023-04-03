Region And now goodbye... DPS President Milo Djukanović was defeated in the presidential elections. Source: RTCG Monday, April 3, 2023 | 09:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

It is the first definitive electoral personal defeat of Djukanović since his entry into state politics in February 1991.



Djukanović was defeated in the first round of the presidential elections in 1997, but emerged as winner in the second.



Djukanović received the unanimous support of the DPS Main Board for this new candidacy at the session held on February 24.



DPS has been in the opposition since August 2020.



Djukanović is a politician whose power in Montenegro has been unchallenged since the establishment of the multi-party system, i.e. for more than 30 years.



This is Djukanovic's third candidacy for the presidency. He was the head of the Government seven times.



He was president for the first time from 1997 to 2003 during the time of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, when he distanced himself from the politics of Slobodan Milošević.



He received his second presidential mandate in the elections of April 2018.



He led the movement for the independence of Montenegro, which was renewed in the 2006 referendum. Then, during his mandate, the process of joining Montenegro to the European Union began, and as prime minister he introduced Montenegro into the NATO alliance in 2017.



During his time in power, a series of scandals surfaced about his personal accounts, loans, companies abroad, debts and illegal financing of the election campaign of the Democratic Party of Socialists. He is accused of persecuting political rivals, as well as of capturing state institutions.



Political opponents accused Djukanović of using political power to protect the illegal affairs of family and friends, to deal brutally with critical intellectuals, the media and part of the non-governmental sector that criticized his way of ruling. During his rule, the editor-in-chief of "Dan" Duško Jovanović was killed, a bomb was thrown at the editorial office of "Vijesti", and more than 70 attacks on journalists were recorded.



He was investigated in Italy on suspicion of cigarette smuggling and mafia association, but was never charged. He denied all the accusations.



Officially, his mandate as President of Montenegro expires in May.



