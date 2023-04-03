Region Analysis: "Milatović has a historical role; if he fails, he will bear responsibility" Political analyst Miloš Bešić said that convincing victory of Milatović in the presidential elections represents continuation of the process that began in 2020. Source: RTCG Monday, April 3, 2023 | 09:39 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Risto Bozovic

That victory, Bešić claims, signifies a change of elite and a change of generations.



"I hope that all the negative aspects of the DPS rule will disappear, and that those concerning economic topics, the European Union and the rule of law will be strengthened," said Bešić.



According to him, if Milatović gives up the division, a new era of Montenegro can be created, which would also mean building the democratic capacity of Montenegro.



"I think that the citizens have sent a clear message that they want change and that beyond the identification with any new political leader, the new political elite takes care of their needs. I am convinced that in any similar situation, the citizens will change the government much more easily than it is until now. Citizens will not wait 30 years for a replacement next time. If he does not fulfill his historical role, he will have to bear that kind of responsibility in another scenario, if he does not fulfill his promises and priorities," said Bešić.



Let us remind you that the presidential candidate of the "Europe Now!" Movement, Jakov Milatović, won 60 percent of the votes in the second round of the presidential elections, according to projections by the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) based on 100 percent of the processed sample.