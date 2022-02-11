Region A strong earthquake hit Croatia: "What was this?" PHOTO An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Croatia this morning. Source: Vecernji list Friday, February 11, 2022 | 08:50 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock/ andrey vp

According to Croatian media, it is Banovina.



According to the EMSC, the epicenter was 17 kilometers southwest of Sisak.



"Večernji" states that the earthquake was strongly felt, and some felt it on the outskirts of Zagreb, as well as in Samobor.



"What was this? It just lasted and rocked", "Well, this one was for waking up", "Strong thunder, rumble and rocking, pets all fled in fear", "Strong and long shake", commented the locals of Petrinja.



As a reminder, an earthquake measuring 4.45 on the Richter scale was registered in Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday.