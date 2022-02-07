Region LIVE Aleksa Bečić dismissed VIDEO At the extraordinary session, the deputies of the Montenegrin Parliament voted for dismissal the President of the Assembly, Aleksa Bečić. Source: B92 Monday, February 7, 2022 | 20:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/BORIS PEJOVIC

The initiative was signed by 38 opposition MPs led by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).



Bečić said that the allegations in the proposal for his dismissal were not substantiated.



He said that it was absurd to ask for the removal of the president of the parliament, because a two-thirds majority on the necessary issues was not reached and the judiciary was not unblocked.



"It is a legacy from the previous convocation. Why was the dismissal of the president of the parliament not initiated then? Because it would be absurd," Bečić pointed out.



He said that he was proud of the results achieved while he was the head of the parliament. "I am proud to be the first elected public official after the historic victory on August 30," Bečić said.



He pointed out that he was also proud of the Agreement from September 2020, and that most of it was created in his office in the premises of the Democrats.