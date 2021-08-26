"I am a Catholic, my wife is a Muslim, and my two children are Orthodox"

Region 0

Rama said that the fact that Albania and Afghanistan are mostly Muslim countries did not have an impact on the Government's decision to accept refugees.

Source: Sputnik
EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND
EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

I am a Catholic, my wife is a Muslim, my two older children are Orthodox, said Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, explaining that the decision to accept refugees from Afghanistan is not related to religion.

"I am a Catholic. My wife is a Muslim. The two older children are Orthodox. Our youngest son, if he wants, can choose to be of the Hebrew faith. These are people regardless of their skin color, culture or religion. If the European Union and the United States decides to withdraw its support for Afghan refugees, we will not do that. We will provide them with shelter," Rama said.

EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar/Ilustracija
