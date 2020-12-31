Region Croatia still shakes: Several more aftershocks, EU promised to send aid to the region Several additional earthquake strikes occurred in Croatia last night. The strongest was in Petrinja, 3.8 on the Richter scale. Source: B92 Thursday, December 31, 2020 | 10:35 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ANTONIO BAT

"Tonight, on December 31, 2020, at 4 hours and 43 minutes, seismologists from the Seismological Service recorded a moderate earthquake with the epicenter near Petrinja. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.7 on the Richter scale, and the intensity at the epicenter was V on the EMS scale."



Unlike yesterday morning, these are slightly weaker earthquakes. Let us remind you, yesterday morning Croatia was hit by an earthquake of 4.8 on the Richter scale. A similar situation is expected in the coming days and even weeks, seismologists warn.



At 9:15 a new earthquake was felt in Croatia.



According to the first estimates of the EMSC, the earthquake was 3.5 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was 18 kilometers west of Sisak.



The EMSC is recording another earthquake. At around 9 o'clock, there was a small earthquake of 2 Richter, and the epicenter was 21 kilometers southeast of Varaždin.

Kartu preliminarnih epicentara potresa kod Petrinje u razdoblju od 29.12.2020. u 12:19 do 30.12.2020. u 22:00 te statistiku ručno lociranih potresa od 28.12. u 06:28 do 29.12. u 19:00 možete vidjeti na našim stranicama https://t.co/fle6BVOvQ0 pic.twitter.com/CUO6nVC1jg — Seizmološka služba HR (@seizmo_hr) December 30, 2020

Some people from the earthquake-affected area spent the second night outside.



"Occasionally we set cars on fire, I am accompanied by my son, grandson and a neighbor who is alone, so she is with us. We stayed and waited for the containers. The house was demolished. We hope for the help of good people," a man told Index.hr.