Region 3

Croatia still shakes: Several more aftershocks, EU promised to send aid to the region

Several additional earthquake strikes occurred in Croatia last night. The strongest was in Petrinja, 3.8 on the Richter scale.

Source: B92
Share
EPA-EFE/ ANTONIO BAT
EPA-EFE/ ANTONIO BAT

"Tonight, on December 31, 2020, at 4 hours and 43 minutes, seismologists from the Seismological Service recorded a moderate earthquake with the epicenter near Petrinja. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.7 on the Richter scale, and the intensity at the epicenter was V on the EMS scale."

Unlike yesterday morning, these are slightly weaker earthquakes. Let us remind you, yesterday morning Croatia was hit by an earthquake of 4.8 on the Richter scale. A similar situation is expected in the coming days and even weeks, seismologists warn.

At 9:15 a new earthquake was felt in Croatia.

According to the first estimates of the EMSC, the earthquake was 3.5 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was 18 kilometers west of Sisak.

The EMSC is recording another earthquake. At around 9 o'clock, there was a small earthquake of 2 Richter, and the epicenter was 21 kilometers southeast of Varaždin.

Some people from the earthquake-affected area spent the second night outside.

"Occasionally we set cars on fire, I am accompanied by my son, grandson and a neighbor who is alone, so she is with us. We stayed and waited for the containers. The house was demolished. We hope for the help of good people," a man told Index.hr.

Read more
Comments 3
Read
Send your comment

Region

Dodik positive for coronavirus

Serbian member and Chairman of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, tested positive for coronavirus, University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska announced.

Region Tuesday, December 22, 2020 15:48 Comments: 2
Foto: EPA-EFE, ANDREJ CUKIC
page 1 of 7 go to page