Dodik positive for coronavirus

Serbian member and Chairman of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, tested positive for coronavirus, University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska announced.

Source: B92, Tanjug
Foto: EPA-EFE, ANDREJ CUKIC

As it was stated, a council of doctors met at the UCC RS and reviewed Dodik's health condition.

It has been noticed that he has difficulty breathing and pain in the area of the abdomen.

Pneumonia of both lungs was diagnosed, and the third test for coronavirus was positive, RTRS reports.

Milorad Dodik's health condition is stable, he is feeling well and receiving adequate therapy, it is stated in the announcement.

