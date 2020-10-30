Region Patriarch Irinej will hold funeral service for Metropolitan Amfilohije in Podgorica Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral, Amfilohije, will be buried on November 1 in the crypt of the Cathedral in Podgorica, as Episcopal Council announced Source: B92, Vijesti Friday, October 30, 2020 | 13:20 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File

As it was announced, Amfilohije will be transferred to Cetinje today, and tomorrow a liturgy will be served in the Cetinje Monastery, on the feast of St. Peter of Cetinje, at 9 o'clock.



On the same day, at 1 pm, there will be a solemn farewell of Metropolitan Amfilohije from the Cetinje Monastery to Podgorica, and at 2 pm there will be a transfer to the Cathedral of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica.



His body will be in the Temple until Sunday, November 1, when Patriarch Irinej will serve the liturgy with several archbishops of several churches.



After the liturgy, a service will be held, followed by a funeral.



Metropolitan Amfilohije, at his own request, will be buried in the crypt of the Cathedral in Podgorica in a grave prepared for his life - it is stated in the announcement.