Croatian journalist for TV Prva: If we exceed 2.000 - 3.000... VIDEO According to forecasts, if the number of newly infected with COVID-19 is above two or three thousand on a daily basis, the health system will reach its optimum. Source: Tanjug, prva Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 11:55

This was stated for TV Prva by the journalist of the Zagreb RTL, Boris Mišević, who reminded that in the previous days, record numbers of newly infected people were recorded in Croatia, which grew for three days in a row.



However, yesterday that number was 824, and for today it was unofficially announced that it will be over 1.400, which is more than yesterday, but less than the previous week.



"We are waiting to see if the number will be above two or three thousand this week or it will be declining. That will be crucial for the functioning of the medical system. For now, hospitals still have places, and alternative locations are ready," Misevic said.



What worries the Croatian government is that among medical workers there are many who are infected or are in self-isolation, said Misevic and added that if the trend of growing number of infected continues and is above two thousand, the concern is whether there will be enough medical workers they should take care of all the sick.



The reason why the medical system is still functioning is that only five or 10 percent of those infected require hospital care, while about 20-30 percent have symptoms, Misevic said, adding that there are still many asymptomatic cases.



"The share of those who require hospital care is not increasing yet," said Misevic.



According to him, when the number of newly infected people in Croatia is compared to some countries like the Czech Republic, then it is not large, but if it is compared to Serbia, it is rather huge.



Schools in Croatia are still functioning and there is no order to switch to online classes, and Mišević says that the measures in Croatia are liberal compared to Slovenia and do not limit life and business, but they are quite harsh when it comes to wearing masks in all places. as well as around gatherings that were reduced to a maximum of 50 people in public places and ban on beverages between midnight and 06.00.



"Most people respect the measures. They realized that life and business must continue, the government does not have a new 50 billion HRK to finance a total or partial lockdown. People are urged to be responsible and to respect the measures," Misevic said.