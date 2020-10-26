Region Croats imposed measures to be reassessed in 14 days New epidemiological measures came into force in Croatia at midnight Source: Tanjug Monday, October 26, 2020 | 08:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Christian Bruna

Among other things, they include restrictions on gatherings, a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from midnight to 6 am, maintaining mandatory physical distance...



Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the National Civil Protection Staff, Davor Bozinovic, announced yesterday that due to the growing number of people infected with coronavirus, epidemiological measures are being determined for 14 days, after which they will be re-assessed.



"The decision on the necessary epidemiological measures limits gatherings. I want to emphasize that we pass a provision prescribing a strict measure of physical distance, avoiding close contact at a distance of at least two meters indoors and 1.5 meters outdoors," Bozinovic said.



He added that all public events and gatherings with more than 50 people will be banned, Jutarnji list reports.



"There can be a maximum of 30 people at weddings. A maximum of 30 people can attend funerals. There can be a maximum of 15 people at other private ceremonies and gatherings. Sports competitions can only be held without an audience," Bozinovic explained.



He added that public events, gatherings and ceremonies can last up to 22 hours, except for weddings that can last until midnight. Bozinovic pointed out that gatherings and ceremonies in catering facilities can last the longest until the end of working hours, which is determined by the decision of the headquarters.



"A ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages is introduced from midnight to 06.00 am - in general. It will be mandatory to use face masks or medical masks outdoors when it is not possible to maintain physical distance and mandatory use of masks when entering and staying in cemeteries," Bozinovic said.



As far as employees at work are concerned, employers are obliged to prohibit the arrival of workers with fever and respiratory problems.



"It is recommended to reduce physical contact whenever possible, to introduce work from home when possible, to introduce sliding working hours, to organize work in shifts and groups and to reduce the number of physical meetings," Bozinovic said.



Minister of Health, Vili Beroš, announced that, if necessary, the Zagreb Arena will be mobilized into a tertiary center for the care of patients with a mild to initial medium clinical picture.



"The main challenge is the health system and its potential overload," Beros said.



The director of the Croatian Institute of Public Health, Krunoslav Capak, said that Croatia has recorded an increase in the number of infected people in the last two weeks, and yesterday a new record was set with 2.421 new cases.



The director of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases "Dr Fran Mihaljević", Alemka Markotić, warned that they currently have younger patients who are very seriously ill.



"I want to warn all those who do not believe that the disease is much more serious and more demanding in fighting against it in this period," Markotić emphasized.