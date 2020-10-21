Region Chaos in perspective A record 705 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Zagreb today, and more than 1.900 people were tested. Source: B92, Jutarnji list Thursday, October 22, 2020 | 10:13 Tweet Share Depositphotos/asdlkjfgh100500.gmail.com

The shocking figure was announced this morning by the director of the Zagreb Teaching Institute for Public Health, Zvonimir Sostar.



Yesterday, 337 infected people were registered in Zagreb, and the total number of new patients with that number in Zagreb exceeded 1.400.



Official data, the latest, are expected from the EU at 10 o'clock, but judging by Zagreb, the number will be extremely high again. The local media state that the number will go above 1.500.

The collapse of the whole system is approaching

There are only six unoccupied beds left in the Dubrava Clinical Center, said Dr. sc. Andrej Šribar, a specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care medicine, adding that the hospital is filling up too quickly.



"Unfortunately, every day it fills up more and more, the numbers don't lie. Part of the patients will spill over here, and then all the other hospital systems suffer," says Dr Sribar.