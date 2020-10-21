Region He was right In the last 24 hours, 1.424 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection were recorded in Croatia. Source: B92, index.hr Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | 11:40 Tweet Share Tanjug/Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP

In the same period, 11 people died.



The number of active cases in Croatia today is a total of 6.459, according to official data published at 10 am.



The director of the Teaching Institute for Public Health, Zvonimir Sostar, said this morning that he was right when he said that there would be over 2.000 infected people in Croatia every day.



"We set our record yesterday, we performed 1.560 tests. The number of tests is twice as high as what only we in the Institute test. I was right when I said that in the next 7-10 days, we will have over 2.000 positive and epidemiologists' forecasts are such that those numbers will grow", Sostar told N1.