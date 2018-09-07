Region Skoplje gaffe: Austrian chancellor welcomed with wrong flag Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was welcomed in Skopje on Friday with the Latvian flag on display. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 7, 2018 | 13:22 Tweet Share Kurz (left) is seen next to the flag of Latvia (EPA-EFE)

At the official ceremony in front of the government of Macedonia, Kurz was welcomed by the flag of Latvia instead of that of Austria, local media in Albanian and Macedonian are reporting.

The reports said the two flags' colors are "similar": "red, with a white stripe across the middle." But on the Austrian one, the white stripe is "somewhat wider."