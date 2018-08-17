Region Montenegro deploys army to border with Albania Montenegro has strengthened control of the border with Albania, due to a possible influx of migrants. Source: Beta Friday, August 17, 2018 | 13:28 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Members of the Montenegrin army have joined police patrols there.

The soldiers have been sent to the Bozaj border crossing, the Montenegrin Ministry of Defense confirmed for the media on Friday, and added the border will be monitored by mixed patrols.



"The primary goal is to prevent illegal crossings of the state border with Albania, but also other illegal activities at the border and in the border zone," the ministry said.



The army has been deployed based on an earlier decision of the Council for Defense and Security, which was adopted in mid-July, when a report about a possible influx of migrants from Greece through Albania was considered.