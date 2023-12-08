Politics Vučić: On December 17, you choose the future PHOTO/VIDEO The list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" held a rally in Vranje. Source: B92 Friday, December 8, 2023 | 20:04 Tweet Share Foto: SNS

Party President Miloš Vučević and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić spoke at the gathering of the "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" list.

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, also addressed the crowd.



At the beginning, he thanked those who came to the rally, and he especially thanked the basketball player Pero Antic.



"Pero was never ashamed of his country or his people, and I hope that he will always be with us, just as we will be with him," said Vučić.



"I don't know if it's an easy decision, but it's certainly an important decision, you choose your future, you choose the future of your children, your parents," he said.



He said that he did not come to talk about how everything is ideal, but that there are countless problems, but he said that both Jumko and Simpo will have a future.



"I have come to Vranje many times and wondered if we have enough investors," he said and announced that negotiations with a large investor are nearing the end. He pointed out that it is an investment worth 100 million euros, and that 1,500 people will be employed.



"You people are responsible for the highway through Vranje. The most important thing is to strengthen Jumko and Simpo, to bring in an investor. The mammogram arrived at Vladičin Han, it was a shame that it wasn't there. That women couldn't come for treatment, in this way, we will find out everything in time, to take care of our parents and children. Where a woman stops, the family also stops, the state also stops," said Vučić.



He said that a stadium will be built in Vranje like in Leskovac, and that he expects a southern derby.



"They didn't leave us anything, they didn't build, they locked factories, fired people, destroyed the country. They thought we would get scared and run away from the city. We said, unite everyone. And that's why we will win more convincingly than ever. We will win because they don't have any politics," he said.



"Serbia does not have many choices, Serbia must stay on the European path, but not turn its back on its traditional friends. It is not by chance that Steve Wozniak came to our country. It is important for us how to increase average pensions, thank you pensioners for your love and for everything judged for this country. The average salary in Serbia will be 1,400 euros by the end of this government's mandate," he said.



He thanked the people of Vranje for their huge support and love, because they will know how to return it.



"Thank you very much for the huge support, we will know how to repay you, you and your children will live here, much safer and incomparably better. And here the victory is only over 60 percent, the rest is not a victory! Let's beat them most convincingly so far, let's continue to raise and protect Serbia, we don't have a spare homeland. Long live Serbia, I love you endlessly. For Serbia must not stop list! Long live Serbia! Long live Vranje!" said Vucic.

"I greet Miloš Vucevic and our president, all our members, sympathizers and those who love Serbia," said Zdravković.



"I am happy to be in freedom-loving Vranje, the city of Koštana, and I am especially proud to be here as fourth on the list 'Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop'", she said. She added that she visited the hospital in Vranje and that she was happy to see her satisfied colleagues.



She called on the citizens to vote on December 17, and to show that the only way Serbia should go is the way of the "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" list.

"I am addressing you sincerely and with a full heart, thank you for all the effort and investment you have invested in our country," Tomašević said.



"I believe in you, President Aleksandar, and in every member of our team. I believe in you too, Željko, just as I believe in all our athletes, like Nikola Jokić, who supported our list. I believe that we are on the right path to achieving high standards of living and well-being. Sport unites us, promotes a healthy lifestyle. As someone who played basketball professionally, I am convinced that sport builds stronger bonds between us and strengthens national identity," said Tomasevic.

