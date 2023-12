Politics A new KFOR battalion has arrived in Kosovo A new battalion of the Italian KFOR has arrived in Kosovo and Metohija, which will be assigned to the operational reserve forces. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 16:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

This was announced by KFOR last night on its X network, stating that the new battalion is part of a peacekeeping mission.



"KFOR continues to fulfill its UN mandate in providing a safe and secure environment for all communities in Kosovo," the announcement said.