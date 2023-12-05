Politics Vučić answers questions on TikTok: He revealed his favorite school subjects VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić answered the questions of his followers on TikTok. Source: B92 Tuesday, December 5, 2023 | 09:59 Tweet Share Printskrin: TikTok/@jasamaleksandar

According to him, his favorite subjects at school were physical education, geography and history.



At the university, his favorite subjects were constitutional law, introduction to law and commercial law, reveals Vučić.



He points out that the Queen's Gambit is his favorite opening in chess, but now he plays the King's Gambit more often.



When asked what he thinks needs to be done for young people, apart from student cards, Vučić replies that he thinks it is important to give people the opportunity to work, "so that they can work, live and have a future in their country".



He points out that more scholarships are needed, but also that young people should be given not only financial support.



"We need to show that we count on them," he said.