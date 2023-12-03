Politics Meloni: "We will be with Serbia"; Vučić: "We will appreciate the support" PHOTO/VIDEO Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, is making her first visit to Serbia since she was elected as Prime Minister. Source: Tanjug Sunday, December 3, 2023 | 17:07 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ VLADIMIR ŠPORČIĆ/ bs

She was met at the airport by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



After a formal welcome in front of the Palace of Serbia, the tete-a-tete meeting between the Italian Prime Minister and the Serbian President began.



After the meeting, Meloni and Vučić addressed the public.



"I want to express my immense gratitude to the Prime Minister for visiting Serbia. Serbia and Italy have extremely good economic relations, our trade exchange is 4.6 billion euros, and I believe that our cooperation can be even greater in the future," said Vučić.



"I am grateful for Italy's essential and persistent support on Serbia's European path and that Giorgia Meloni always had time to listen to what Serbia had to say and that she did not have a one-sided approach to problems in the region," he added.



As he said, Serbia has other important meetings coming up in the coming period. "Meloni is one of the greatest leaders, which she proves with her magnificent talent," said Vučić.



"The Stellantis Generator company could, in addition to the production of the Panda, be a generator in the auto industry. I especially expressed my appreciation for all the foreign policy efforts in the direction of solving the crises in the Western Balkans, I pointed out that Italy approaches solving the problem objectively and fundamentally. I hope that we will have an even greater Italy's role in solving the problem," said Vučić.



He also added that Serbia will know that it appreciates Italian support, and said that after the address they would go to lunch.



"Here in Serbia, you can say what you want, we will answer, but we will be nice. The only real insult is to be told that we were not good hosts. Welcome to Serbia," said Vučić to Meloni.

Giorgia Meloni's address

Giorgia Meloni also address the public after the tete-a-tete meeting with President Vučić.



"He was an outstanding host, everything we experienced here was extremely beautiful and I am grateful to him for that. This is my first visit to Serbia. Our relations can be even better and develop even more. I had the opportunity to meet with President Vučić but I think that such a visit should have happened. We have done a lot together. Our trade exchange is really a great success.



A lot of businesses, companies, there can be more investments, more new jobs. I think that Belgrade is the first city in the world where Italian companies have opened their offices. This shows how much attention we have and with how much attention our entrepreneurial world looks at Serbia.



The work that President Vučić and the Government are doing here is also important. There are great results that have been achieved, exceptional. I am really very pleased that there is a possibility, that we have leaders who understand and realize how important it is for our relations to improve because of the economy.



Our relations show the strategic importance that Serbia has for Italy, and that is why we will be in the first ranks among the countries that advocate for the expansion and reunification of Europe. Europe is not a club for which someone should decide who will be there and who won't. It is very important that the reunification of the whole of Europe takes place, when we look at the scenario in the whole world. It is important for us that the Western Balkans join the European family," Meloni said.



"Italy will be with Serbia on the European road", Meloni pointed out.



"I know that Serbia will continue to have a constructive approach to the dialogue with Kosovo. Italy strongly supports that process and we are working to achieve the realization of all the obligations that the parties have assumed," she said.



"I want to thank Belgrade for all the efforts it is making. Our energy should be invested in that to solve these problems in the right way. We are very concerned about the fight against illegal migrants."

The President of Serbia said that this visit is a great honor for Serbia.



"It is a great honor for me to host Giorgia Meloni in Belgrade. I am sure that this visit will give additional momentum to our relations. Italy is one of the most important political and economic partners of our country.



I am especially grateful to Ms. Meloni for finding time to visit Serbia, despite her busy schedule, and provide support on our European journey," Vučić wrote on Instagram.

Two days ago in Dubai, Vučić said that he expects a cordial conversation with the Italian Prime Minister.



When asked whether the topic of the conversation will be the possibility of Italy becoming more actively involved in the negotiations with Pristina, which Meloni previously spoke about, Vučić told RTS that this would also be a topic, but also bilateral cooperation between the two countries and economic relations.