Politics Rally of the list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" today in Belgrade The list "Aleksandar Vučić - Serbia must not stop" will hold a pre-election rally on Saturday, December 2, at 5 p.m. Source: B92 Saturday, December 2, 2023 | 11:15 Photo: Vladimir Vasic/ATAImages

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and President of the Serbian Progressive Party, Miloš Vučević, will speak at the pre-election rally.



The pre-election rally in Belgrade will be held in Stark Arena.