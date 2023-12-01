Politics Vučić addressed world leaders: Serbia is ready PHOTO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the participants of the Leaders' Summit on Climate Change COP28, which is being held in the UAE. Source: B92 Friday, December 1, 2023 | 12:55 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

He said that the fight to preserve the planet transcends borders and called for everyone to take action.



"The Republic of Serbia is ready to play its role in the global movement against climate change," said Vučić.



He added that at this moment in history, the weight of shared responsibility is enormous and that the moment requires more than words, and that it calls for decisive and collective action.



"The preservation of human life must be placed at the forefront of the collective agenda, and our activities should be a testimony of our commitment to preserving the world for future generations," said Vučić.