Politics Vučić: "They want us to recognize Kosovo so that Serbs can go to elections in Kosovo" The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, spoke from Dubai, where the COP28 Leaders' Summit on Climate Change is being held. Source: B92 Friday, December 1, 2023 | 12:22

"We had important meetings. I spoke with Charles Michel and with the presidents of Hungary, Poland, Belarus, as well as with people from the IMF," Vučić said, adding that all the conversations were of special importance for Serbia.



"In order to solve all the problems, there must be order in international relations," he added.



"Tonight we have a meeting with Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed, which is important. I also spoke with Lukashenko. I said that when the elections are over, we should find a date for our meetings. We talked about our relations, about the situation in Ukraine. Alexander knows that much better than me," he added.

He added that Georgia Meloni is coming to Belgrade in less than two days.



The COP28 Climate Change Leaders' Summit is taking place in Dubai.

About the elections

"We have to recognize Kosovo, so that the Serbs could go to the elections. Everyone in Europe knows that and it is good that they will react, but we don't have much of that reaction. Kurti does not want to allow the Serbs the right that is natural, and the West will always tell us that they don't have enough opportunities to put pressure on Albin Kurti".



"There is no difference between Obradović, Aleksić, Jovanović and it is good that they show it. That presentation on RTS of our candidate for mayor was much more successful. It is important that people see and understand that," he said commenting on the elections.



"I believe in Serbia and its people. They will make the best decision," added Vučić.

Vucic previously met with numerous officials

The President of Serbia was welcomed by the hosts of this year's Summit, Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and Secretary General Antonio Guterres.



This year, there was a record number of heads of state and government, 170 participants, which no COP summit has had so far.



After the arrival of all the dignitaries, the official opening ceremony of the Leaders' Summit will follow with a speech by the President of the UAE, Sheikh Bin Zayed. Then the other participants, including President Vučić, will address the audience.



Almost all world leaders are in Dubai, with the exception of US President Joseph Biden, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Pope Francis, who canceled his participation for health reasons.



On the sidelines of the Summit, Vučić will have a series of bilateral meetings with numerous high-ranking officials.