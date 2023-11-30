Politics Lavrov: Serbia was robbed of Kosovo Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said in his address to the Council of Ministers of the OSCE, that the organization is in a deplorable state. ​ Source: Kosovo online Thursday, November 30, 2023 | 15:55 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski

He pointed out that the perspectives of that organization are not clear.



"In a little more than a year, the Helsinki Final Act will be 50 years old. We regret to say that the OSCE welcomes this anniversary in a sad state, and its prospects are unclear," said Lavrov.



He stated that it was the countries of NATO and the European Union that destroyed the military-political dimension of the OSCE, back in 1999. At that time, he recalled, the North Atlantic Alliance carried out gross aggression against Yugoslavia, a member of the OSCE and the UN.

"In 2008, in violation of Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council and the principle of the inviolability of borders in Europe from the Helsinki Final Act, Serbia was robbed of Kosovo without any referendum," said Lavrov.



According to him, Western countries use the OSCE for the interests of NATO. "The expansion of NATO to the east is one of the factors undermining security in Europe", pointed out Lavrov and stated that last year, the question addressed to the USA - how they comment on the fact that they must not strengthen their own at the expense of the security of others - remained unanswered.



He also stated that the West, by imposing sanctions on Russia, wanted to destroy the Russian economy, and that the EU obeyed America in this regard.



"The US and its European satellites have imposed thousands of sanctions on Russia, putting an end to the broad practical cooperation between the East and the West in our once common region," Lavrov said.



He stated that Kyiv's goal is to eradicate everything Russian, which, he says, it has overcome so far, because in Ukraine the existence of Russians and their key role in the creation of Ukraine is denied.



"There, people are deprived of contact with Russian culture, language, books and media, and the OSCE is silent about it," said Lavrov.



OSCE kept silent, he says, and Brussels is still silent as well, which does not point out that it is necessary to respect the rights of all national minorities, as stipulated in numerous documents.



"Those who are supposed to ensure the freedom of the media are silent when we ask them why all the media that publish news disagreeable with the ideology of the West are shutting down," Lavrov said.