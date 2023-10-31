Politics Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Belgrade: Vučić welcomed her PHOTO President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, arrived in Belgrade, where she was met by President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, at Nikola Tesla Airport Source: B92 Tuesday, October 31, 2023 | 13:36 Tweet Share Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

"Welcome, Ursula von der Leyen!



All-day talks await us, in which I will express all kinds of gratitude to the EU for the help and support it has provided us, in the hope that Serbia will have the strength to fulfill its accession obligations and become part of the family of European nations.



President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, welcomed President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.



Let us remind you that Ursula von der Leyen came to Belgrade from Podgorica, where earlier today she met with the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, and as part of her four-day visit to the region, she previously visited Skopje and Pristina.



She will first have a face-to-face conversation with Vučić, and then a meeting with members of the two delegations.