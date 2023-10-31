Politics Von der Leyen today in Belgrade with Vučić and Brnabić President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is visiting Belgrade today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 31, 2023 | 08:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ nr

She will meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister Ana Brnabić.



Vučić and Von der Leyen will first have a face-to-face meeting at the Palace of Serbia, followed by a meeting with members of the two delegations.



President Vučić said last night that throughout the day he will have discussions with the President of the European Commission on all important issues for Serbia.



"She is staying in Belgrade for the night and apart from the official talks, we will also have talks after that, privately and have a dinner together. We will have a lot of time to talk about all the important issues for Serbia," Vučić told TV Happy.



Von der Leyen is coming to Belgrade as part of a four-day visit to the Western Balkans, which she started on Sunday in Skopje, in order to present the details of the EU Growth Plan for the region.



Yesterday, she was also in Pristina, where at a press conference with the president of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Vjosa Osmani, she said that there is a new investment plan that works very well and that success can only be achieved if Belgrade and Pristina normalize their relations.



Von der Leyen previously met in Skopje with the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski, where she reiterated that EU plans to help the countries of the Western Balkans to achieve the reforms necessary for integration into the European bloc with an investment of six billion euros.



During her visit to the Western Balkans, von der Leyen will visit Montenegro this morning, and Bosnia and Herzegovina tomorrow.