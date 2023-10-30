Politics Government submits proposal to President to dissolve Assembly and call for elections The Government of Serbia sent a reasoned proposal to the President of the Republic to dissolve the National Assembly and call elections for MPs. Source: B92 Monday, October 30, 2023 | 17:29 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

In the proposal for the dissolution of the parliament, it is stated, among other things, that recently there have been requests from a section of the public to call for new, extraordinary elections for MPs, and that on September 11, 2023, part of the opposition political parties submitted such a request to the President of the Republic.



Holding new parliamentary elections in the existing circumstances would ensure a higher degree of democracy, reducing the tensions created between opposing options in society, rejecting exclusivity and hate speech, and affirming the right to freely express opinions and views on certain political, economic and other issues, including further affirmation of European values, announced the Government of Serbia.



The government, starting primarily from this request, took the position that the implementation of the election process, as one of the basic postulates of a democratic society, would be a good opportunity to assess the political strength of the arguments, past performances and plans of all actors on the political scene and to enable citizens to freely express their will in which direction the Republic of Serbia should move.



Also, at the session, the members of the Government made decisions on the dissolution of the Assembly of the City of Belgrade and the formation of the Provisional Body of the City of Belgrade, and the same decisions were made for another 64 cities and local self-governments in Serbia.



Decisions on the dissolution of city assemblies were made for Kragujevac, Kraljevo, Kruševac, Novi Pazar, Pirot, Vranje, Leskovac, Loznica, Prokuplje, Smederevo, Šabac, as well as for the municipal assemblies of Brus, Varvarin, Velika Plana, Veliko Gradište, Vladimirci, Vladičin Han . Petrovac on Mlava, Požega, Priboj, Prijepolje, Ražanj, Rača, Rekovac, Sokobanja, Topola, Trgovište, Trstenik, Ćićevac, Ćuprija, Ub, Crna Trava, Aleksandrovac, Babusnica, Batočina, Bela Palanka, Blace, Bogatić and Bojnik.