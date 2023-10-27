Politics "That scenario has already been prepared..."; Serbia avoided it Defense Minister Miloš Vučević said today that the talks in Brussels with European representatives regarding Kosovo and Metohija were difficult and painful. Source: Beta Friday, October 27, 2023 | 09:34 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STR/ bg

"There is nothing nice and easy for us there, nor will we hear anything nice and easy within those talks. The good thing is that Serbia avoided that scenario of being the culprit, of being a disruptive factor, of wanting conflicts, because that scenario has already been prepared with the aim of not only accusing Serbia, but also punishing it," Vučević told Happy television.



According to him, Serbia is ready to negotiate on all proposals that exclude the independence of the so-called Kosovo and a seat in the United Nations.



"We do not accept any type of de jure or de facto recognition of Kosovo as an independent state. We can talk about other things, whether it is a customs declaration, a stamp here and there... Everything that does not lead to the independence of Kosovo is for us something that can be a topic on the table," he said.



The minister estimated that 90 percent of citizens would most like to hear that Serbia rejects everything from that dialogue and leaves it.



"Everyone would be happy to see our army in Kosovo and Metohija, but we must know, we must remember, that we withdrew from Kosovo and Metohija in 1999 in accordance with the Kumanovo Agreement and Resolution 1244 and that we are the de facto military authority there left to KFOR," said Vucevic.



He assessed that Kurti has no intention of forming the Community of Serbian Municipalities (CSM) and that he will firmly hold that position, as well as that the international mediators in the dialogue want it to be formed out of the context as it was conceived.



President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti had several hours of meetings yesterday in Brussels with the EU Special Envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak, the Head of European Diplomacy Josep Borrell, President of the European Council Charles Michel and the leaders of France, Germany and Italy, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Giorgia Meloni.