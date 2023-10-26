Politics Vučić from Brussels: "Serbia cannot accept the independence of Kosovo" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is currently in Brussels, where he met with European representatives and discussed the situation in Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Thursday, October 26, 2023 | 21:55 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIĆ/ nr

He addressed the public from Brussels.



"Serbia cannot accept Kosovo's membership in the UN, nor Kosovo's independence. We are fully ready for the formation of the CSM. It is clear to everyone, no matter what. We want peace, we will continue to act responsibly", said Vučić.



"We are very close to an agreement on energy. We are trying to behave in an extremely responsible manner," he added.



"It is very difficult to hold talks on an equal level with those who have recognized Kosovo. Now everyone refers to UN resolutions when it comes to Israel, Palestine, but when it comes to Serbia it is not like that. In this sense, Serbia's position is extremely difficult and I don't think it will be easier in the future," said Vučić.

He added that no one mentioned any sanctions against Serbia.



"You have never heard from me how sanctions should be introduced against someone in Prishtina, Sarajevo, etc. When decisions on sanctions are made, you enter a bad atmosphere from which you cannot easily get out. I insisted on the views of the Republic of Serbia. I say this in front of you more calmly than I normally represent the interests of Serbia where it is necessary," said Vučić.



He then drew attention to the Serbs who left Kosovo, and as he says, they certainly didn't do it because of the good life there.



"When NATO and KFOR refer to the norms of the Kumanovo Agreement and Resolution 1244, their entire mandate is based on that resolution. That's why we support their mandate. We have no problem with increasing the number of members. The problem is when, in addition to that mandate, you say that you will support the army Kosovo, because they have no right to do that".



"I am ready to sign whatever you want, except the territorial integrity of Kosovo and independence. This is nothing new. I know that they will not fulfill it".



"These were all someone's games, wouldn't they try to shift the responsibility and blame to the other side. I think that the situation is now completely clear to everyone than it was before," concluded the President of Serbia in his address.