Politics Vučević: If Supreme Commander issues order to enter Kosovo,the order will be executed Defense Minister Miloš Vučević and Chief of the General Staff, General Milan Mojsilović are holding a press conference at the House of the Serbian Armed Forces. Source: B92 Monday, October 2, 2023 | 12:22

The cooperation of the Ministry of Defense and the Supreme Court with KFOR is good and continuous, it runs in accordance with Resolution 1244 and the agreement in Kumanovo, and it took place every day and correctly, said Vucevic.



"Serbia believes that it is important for KFOR to play as significant a role as possible in Kosovo and Metohija, where the Serbian population lives, and the Serbs have nothing against that either," stated Vučević.



"There is a continuous campaign against the Armed Forces and the movements of the Armed Forces on the territory of Serbia, inappropriate and unacceptable, we reject it as untrue, if the Armed Forces receives such an order from the Supreme Commander that its units enter the territory of KIM as part of Serbia, the Armed Forces will carry out the task efficiently and successfully, but they would have announced it beforehand to the KFOR command," said Vucevic.



After Vučević, General Mojsilović addressed the audience.



"In accordance with the Supreme Commander's orders, there was no increase in the combat readiness of the Armed Forces, but only strengthened activities in the Ground Security Zone. All comments about the deployment of forces are unnecessary," said Mojsilović, adding that he is surprised when someone expresses concern, because the Armed Forces in the Ground Zone have 4,500 engaged members.



Mojsilović added that Serbian Army is a serious organization, and that it insults the intellect that the Armed Forces planned an invasion of the territory of Kosovo and Metohija.



Mojsilović added that the training of the reserve composition of the Armed Forces is currently being conducted with 39 people, and persons from the territory of Kosovo and Metohija are included in the training of the reserve composition of the Armed Forces with a very low percentage of response to military exercises.



Regarding the role of Milan Radoičić, Mojsilović was clear.



"Milan Radoičić did not participate in the training in the Pasuljanske livade, nor did he attend it, nor did he fire any grenades, nor did he respond to any calls, and what he does on private property is not a matter for the Supreme Court. I most resolutely deny all allegations from Pristina," said General Mojsilović.



After Mojsilović, Vučević addressed the audience again.



"All these years, KFOR has not crossed over into the territory of Serbia, nor has Serbia crossed over into the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, respecting and implementing Resolution 1244 and the Military-Technical Agreement, and the Supreme Court has never trampled on those documents and acts in any way. In accordance with the above, it leads a continuous campaign against the Armed Forces, i.e. its movements and deployments on our territory, and we consider that inappropriate and unfounded," said Vučević.



"That is why, dear citizens of Serbia, it is important to continue the political dialogue, to respect Resolution 1244, the military-technical agreement from Kumanovo, as well as to implement everything that was achieved through previous agreements in the dialogue, all in order to avoid escalation and conflicts that are not in the interest of our homeland," concluded Vucevic.



"Terrorism is what is done against the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija and their daily mistreatment, not allowing EULEX to participate in investigative activities," said Vučević, underlining that Serbia has no problem in cooperation with KFOR and EULEX.



"We are not doing anything secret or hidden, we expect answers about what happened on September 24 in the north of Kosovo and Metohija," emphasized Vučević.