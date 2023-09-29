Politics Radoičić submitted his resignation; "It should be known: We're not terrorists" VIDEO Lawyer Goran Petronijević, as Milan Radoičić's representative, addressed the media, after reading letter from vice-president of the Serb List, Milan Radoičić. Source: B92 Friday, September 29, 2023 | 15:45 Tweet Share Milos Tesic/ATAImages

Previously, the media reported that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić told Spanish national TV that Radoičić had resigned from the position of vice-president of the Serbian List.



Petronijevic said that he is going to read the whole letter that was handed over to him by Milan Radoičić, in the capacity of his legal representative.

"I inform the entire public that together with my compatriots from the north of Kosovo on September 24, 2023, I came to the north of Kosovo and Metohija in the area of ​​the village of Banjska.



The reason for our return was to encourage the Serbian people from that area to resist the terror of Kurti's regime, to protect our people who are exposed to that terror every day, and to create conditions for the realization of the dream of my people's freedom in the north of Kosovo and Metohija," reads the beginning of Radoičić's address.



"I inform all the persecutors of the Serbian people, from Kurti to numerous foreign helpers, that I personally carried out all the logistical preparations for the defense of our people from the occupiers, and this act of mine had no other character or intention and has nothing to do with my earlier political involvement," Radoičić's lawyer read.



"I did not inform anyone about this from the government structures of the Republic of Serbia or from the local political structures from the north of Kosovo and Metohija, nor did I get any help from them, because we had different views on the previous methods of resisting Kurti's terror," the letter further states.



Radojičić also wrote that there were countless attempts to calm down the situation in a peaceful way, which the other side understood as a weakness, and that the terror only continued and all methods of resistance that existed until now did not lead to progress.



"That's why I decided on this act, the Serbian people are being persecuted in order to cleanse Kosovo and Metohija of Serbs. That's why we were forced to provide support to the Serbian people. We also want to draw the attention of the international community that Serbs will no longer suffer terror," it was written further.



Radojičić explained that Kosovo policeman was killed by accident, and his lawyer then explained that he was killed by an explosive device that was not intended for him. "We are not terrorists, but fighters for the people's freedom. I emphasize once again that my stay in the Kosovo and Metohija on September 24 had nothing to do with my previous involvement," stated Radoičić and pointed out that he was resigning from his position in the Serb List, as well as that he is ready to respond to summons from Serbian state authorities.



Radoičić's attorney, lawyer Goran Petronijević, said today that he believes that there is no need for the competent authorities to ask him questions, but if they summon him, he will be at their disposal.