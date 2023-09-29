Politics The Office for Kosovo and Metohija announced: Continuation of terror on the north On the occasion of ROSU storming the hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica, Office for Kosovo and Metohija strongly condemned another attempt to intimidate Serbs. Source: B92 Friday, September 29, 2023 | 09:28 Tweet Share

On the occasion of the invasion of the special forces of the so-called Kosovo Police to the hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica, the Office for Kosovo and Metohija issued a statement strongly condemning another attempt to intimidate Serbs.



"This morning, in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, the brutal and excessive demonstration of force by Kurti and his special forces, armed to the teeth, violently stormed the Clinical and Hospital Center of Kosovska Mitrovica, as well as several other private facilities in the north," it is stated in the press release of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija.



"In a fit of terror, they broke down the door at the entrance to the KBC, ransacked some rooms and marched through this central Serbian health facility on Kosovo and Metohija, although the management of this health institution told them that there was no need for a demonstration of force and that they could look at what they were interested in. About 15 ROSU armored vehicles took part in this operation, and EULEX members watched the entire action without reaction," the statement added.



As they said from the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, this operation caused additional shock and fear for both patients and employees, and "Kurti's police officers deliberately chose for their demonstration of force and patrolling armored vehicles in time when employees go to work and children go to school and kindergartens in order to further bring unrest into the Serbian community".



"Around a hundred of the most serious patients are in a particularly severe state of shock, who witnessed this brutal and unannounced action, as well as the children of the high school of medicine who are coming to practice at the hospital at this time. It is clear that Kurti and his police are using the events of last Sunday from Banjska as an excuse for the continuation of terror in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, and this operation was carried out with the clear aim of destabilizing the north of Kosovo and Metohija, so that the Serbian community cannot live normally, receive treatment without fear of the intrusion of armed phalanxes, take children to kindergartens and schools," it is concluded in the statement.