ROSU stormed the north of Kosovo and Metohija; Armored vehicles sent Today, new incidents. As media reported early this morning, members of the special unit of the so-called Kosovo Police, ROSU, broke into KBC Kosovska Mitrovica. Source: B92 Friday, September 29, 2023 | 08:28

This was confirmed for Kosovo online by the director of that institution, Dr. Zlatan Elek.



"They are conducting a search of the laundry room and certain offices at the entrance to the hospital. Without any knowledge of the hospital administration and hospital management, Dr. Dragiša Milović and I, as the director, established contact with them, they told us that they have a search warrant from the Court. They are still in the hospital premises, there is great anxiety among patients and employees," says Elek.



Radio Kontakt plus, however, states that the operations of the so-called Kosovo police has been carried out in at least three places: Kosovska MItrovica, Zubin Potok and Zvečan. At least five vehicles of Kosovo Police was sent to the north of Kosovska Mitrovica.



"A police operation is underway in connection with the latest event in Banjska, so far no arrests have been made," said the acting commander of the Kosovo Police for the North region, Veton Elshani, confirming that the operations are being carried out in the northern part of Mitrovica, Zvečan and Zubin Potok.

As reported by Kosovo Online, armored vehicles of special units of the so-called Kosovo police officers are also located near the Gray cafe in North Mitrovica, which is located 10 meters from the "Danica Jaramaz" pre-school facility. Parents bring their children who are terrified by the sight, EULEX is also present.



The so-called Kosovo police announced on Facebook that they are carrying out the order of the competent court for checks at five locations in three municipalities in the north of Kosovo.



"These operations are carried out in connection with the recent events in the village of Banjska. The police operation is carried out by the relevant units of the Kosovo Police, with the presence of the prosecutor on the spot. The Kosovo Police informs citizens on this occasion that they should not worry. Control orders are carried out in coordination with EULEX and KFOR," the Kosovo Police said.