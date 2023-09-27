Politics Day of Mourning in Serbia; "They will hit even harder"; Serbian school stoned Government of Serbia declared September 27, 2023 as the Day of Mourning on the occasion of the tragic events in Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Wednesday, September 27, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Sports events cancelled, customized program, flags at half mast. Day of mourning in Republika Srpska as well.



In the conflict with the Kosovo police on Sunday in the village of Banjska, three Serbs - S.N., I.M., B.M. - were killed, and one policeman was also killed.

Office for Kosovo and Metohija responded; Parents did not let their children go to school

Office for Kosovo and Metohija announced today that the latest incident, in which the Serbian Elementary School in Lipljan was stoned, is an indication that a greater presence of international missions in Serbian areas is necessary in order to avoid and prevent any incidents and make Serbs feel safer.



"No incident must be ignored or viewed in isolation, because it can additionally lead to an escalation of the situation on the ground, which we have warned about several times so far," the Office's announcement states.



"The wave of violence carried out by the prime minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, in the north of the so-called Kosovo has its traces and echoes in the Serbian communities south of the Ibar, where last night around 10:30 p.m. the Serbian Elementary School 'Braća Aksić' in Lipljan was stoned. This educational institution is attended by about 50 pupils of Serbian nationality, and some parents today did not allow their children to come to school out of fear for their safety, and that the locals are more than worried about the attack on the school and new incidents that Albanian extremists may carry out 'surrounded by the aggressive rhetoric and politics of Pristina', it is stated in the announcement.

Day of mourning in Republika Srpska as well

Today is the Day of Mourning in the Republic of Srpska as well, on the occasion of the tragic events in Kosovo and Metohija during which three Serbs were killed.



Flags at state institutions are lowered to half-mast, and television and radio content, as well as all sports and entertainment events planned for today, will be adapted to the Day of Mourning.

Broken windows at the elementary school in Lipljan

Ilustracija: Aleksandra Duda/Shutterstock

Last night, around 10:30 p.m., the windows of the "Braća Aksić" Elementary School in Lipljan were broken.



This was confirmed for Kosovo online by the president of the Provisional Authority of that municipality, Milan Joksimović.



Joksimović also stated that the (so-called) Kosovo police are currently investigating the incident.



Material damage was caused to the school, and the residents of Lipljan were disturbed by this incident.



About 50 students attend the "Braća Aksić" elementary school in Lipljan.

Foto: Kosovo online

"They will hit even harder"

Professor of geopolitics and international relations, Srdjan Perišić, tells Kurir that Pristina authorities, under the auspices of the fight against terrorism, will most certainly start an even more aggressive pursuit of Serbs, and the consequence of this may be even more massive emigration.



"Now they have a reason to hit the Serbs even harder and more aggressively. We can only expect an even bigger wave of emigration, because people will feel even more insecure. The north of Kosovo and Metohija is now practically under occupation. This case, which is a heavy blow for the Serbs, showed that the illegal Kosovo military and police forces were clearly well equipped, trained all these years, which is the credit of many NATO countries. On the other hand, it is certain that everything that happened in the days after the conflict on Sunday will allow Pristina authorities to be even more determined in their intimidation and persecution of the Serbs. Every move by Pristina is supported and enjoys the protection of the US above all. Kurti does not act independently and whoever does not understand that does not understand anything of what is happening in Kosovo," explains our interlocutor.