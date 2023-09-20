Chaos in Kosovo: New arrest of Serbs
Another Serb, Z.K. was arrested today in Prilužje, and after the arrest, the so-called Kosovo police escorted him to Pristina.Source: Kosovo online
He was arrested when, as reported by Kosovo Online, KEDS workers invited him to come outside the house, where police officers were waiting for him.
The reason for the arrest of Z.K. is unknown yet.
Earlier today two Serbs - I.E. from Kosovska Mitrovica and D.M. from Zvečan - were detained and are in the custody unit in Pristina.