Politics Chaos in Kosovo: New arrest of Serbs Another Serb, Z.K. was arrested today in Prilužje, and after the arrest, the so-called Kosovo police escorted him to Pristina. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, September 20, 2023 | 15:54 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

He was arrested when, as reported by Kosovo Online, KEDS workers invited him to come outside the house, where police officers were waiting for him.



The reason for the arrest of Z.K. is unknown yet.



Earlier today two Serbs - I.E. from Kosovska Mitrovica and D.M. from Zvečan - were detained and are in the custody unit in Pristina.